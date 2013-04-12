Dump truck wreck causes I-95 delays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- An accident involving a dump truck shut down I-95 north and one of the the ramps to I-295 for hours in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

VDOT said I-95 north, as well as the ramp from I-295 south to I-95 north (exit 43A), were  closed at mile marker 85 until about 4:30 p.m. Traffic was detoured off at exit 84A to I-295 south.

State police said the detour was a necessity after a dump truck slammed into a support post for a large overhead sign.

Virginia State Police's Sgt. Thomas Molnar said the truck lost control and ran off the right side around 8:48. The truck managed to hit one of the massive overhead sign posts that span across all of the interstate's northbound lanes.

Molnar said the driver of the dump truck, 48-year-old Jose Santiago of Hyattsville, Md., was charged with reckless driving.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.