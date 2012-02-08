Virginia This Morning Presents: Bon Secours Dr. Truitt Cooper

Posted 12:31 pm, February 8, 2012, by , Updated at 12:32PM, February 15, 2012
RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - Dr. Truitt Cooper from the Bon Secours Orthopedic Institute shares a few tips to prevent foot and ankle injury and keep your feet in tip top shape!