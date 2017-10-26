Sweet Leanne’s delicious cheesecake chocolates

RICHMOND, Va. - Sweet Leanne Fletcher walked us through the steps on creating her decadent cheesecake chocolates. You can visit Big Herm at ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
Sweet Leanne's Cheesecake Chocolates
Ingredients:
8 oz cream cheese
4 Tbls sugar
1 ½ tsp lemon juice
1 ½ tsp vanilla
½ cup favorite fruit
(raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)
1 cup melted dark chocolate
½ cup melted white chocolate
Directions:
1- In a small bowl mix cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla. Blend until smooth.
2- Place in piping bag and pipe mixture in molds until half full.
3- Put one piece of fruit in each mold.
4 Pipe more mixture on top and smooth out evenly.
5- Freeze for 1 hour.
6- Pop out of mold and pour dark chocolate over each piece.
7- Drizzle white chocolate on top
8- Freeze for another 20 mins.