Sweet Leanne’s delicious cheesecake chocolates

RICHMOND, Va. - Sweet Leanne Fletcher walked us through the steps on creating her decadent cheesecake chocolates. You can visit Big Herm at ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne's Cheesecake Chocolates

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese

4 Tbls sugar

1 ½ tsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp vanilla

½ cup favorite fruit

(raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

1 cup melted dark chocolate

½ cup melted white chocolate

Directions:

1- In a small bowl mix cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla. Blend until smooth.

2- Place in piping bag and pipe mixture in molds until half full.

3- Put one piece of fruit in each mold.

4 Pipe more mixture on top and smooth out evenly.

5- Freeze for 1 hour.

6- Pop out of mold and pour dark chocolate over each piece.

7- Drizzle white chocolate on top

8- Freeze for another 20 mins.