Freezing Rain Advisory

Areas affected: Nelson; Amherst; Madison; Augusta; Albemarle; Rockingham; Rockbridge; City of Buena Vista; Greene; City of Lexington; Page; City of Waynesboro



VAZ018>020-023-024-035-WVZ044-507-141100-

/O.CON.KRNK.ZR.Y.0002.170114T0900Z-170114T2100Z/

CRAIG-ALLEGHANY VA-BATH-BOTETOURT-ROCKBRIDGE-AMHERST-MONROE-

EASTERN GREENBRIER-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF NEW CASTLE, CLIFTON FORGE, COVINGTON,

HOT SPRINGS, FINCASTLE, LEXINGTON, BUENA VISTA, AMHERST, UNION,

LEWISBURG, AND WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS

1033 PM EST FRI JAN 13 2017



…FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST

SATURDAY…



* LOCATIONS…GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM UNION…

TO NEW CASTLE…TO BUENA VISTA.



* HAZARD TYPES…FREEZING RAIN.



* ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE-TENTH OF AN

INCH.



* TIMING…LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON SATURDAY. THE MOST

LIKELY TIME OF ANY ICING WILL BE FROM 5AM THROUGH NOON.



* IMPACTS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON TREES AND POWER LINES MAY RESULT

IN ISOLATED TO SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. ICY PATCHES MAY DEVELOP

ON UNTREATED ROADS…ESPECIALLY BRIDGES…OVERPASSES…AND

SECONDARY ROADS.



* WINDS…EAST TO SOUTHEAST 5 MPH OR LESS.



* TEMPERATURES…FALLING INTO THE 29 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE AFTER 4

AM SATURDAY…RISING ABOVE FREEZING MOST AREAS AFTER 1 PM

SATURDAY.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.



&&



$$

Freezing Rain Advisory

Areas affected: Nelson; Amherst; Madison; Augusta; Albemarle; Rockingham; Rockbridge; City of Buena Vista; Greene; City of Lexington; Page; City of Waynesboro



VAZ025-026-507-508-141530-

/O.CON.KLWX.ZR.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170114T2300Z/

AUGUSTA-ROCKINGHAM-NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE-

CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE-

218 AM EST SAT JAN 14 2017



…FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING…



* HAZARD TYPES…FREEZING RAIN.



* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…TRACE TO A FEW HUNDREDTHS IN THE VALLEYS

WITH ONE TO TWO TENTHS ON RIDGELINES.



* TIMING…INTO THIS AFTERNOON.



* IMPACTS…ICE ACCUMULATION ON UNTREATED SURFACES. ROADS AND

WALKWAYS WILL BE SLICK. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE

POSSIBLE.



* WINDS…SOUTHEAST 5 TO 10 MPH.



* TEMPERATURES…IN THE LOW 30S.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.



&&



$$