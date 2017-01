Cold air will continue to move into the region tonight behind the cold front that passed through the area this morning. A wintry mix will be possible across northwestern through northern Virginia Saturday, with a light coating of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in some areas. Sunday will remain cool, with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 40s.

Cool weather will linger into Monday, but southwesterly flow will resume Tuesday, boosting highs in the upper 50s and…Read More