Jon Burkett is a Chesterfield native and Navy veteran. Jon has been a photojournalist and reporter at WTVR CBS 6 since 2000.
Jon Burkett
Recent Articles
Dash cam captures Henrico driver barrel through red light, spin out
A cyclist and an SUV had a close call with a driver who ran a red light.
Good Samaritan helps toddlers left inside car in Walmart parking lot
The kids were left alone in the parking lot in muggy early morning temperatures, inside a van, while deputies say their mothers were inside, shoplifting merchandise.
Deputies rescue 4 children from hot car after mothers arrested for shoplifting
At the time of the incident, the temperature in Mechanicsville was 73 degrees.
Ex-Hanover 911 dispatcher not receiving jail time after hanging up on callers
Dispatchers are supposed to be your lifeline, but in April deputies charged Christopher Schools with silencing that lifeline by hanging up.
‘Dangerous’ fugitive wanted for stalking, sex crimes against a child in Virginia
Police across the country on the lookout for a Brunswick County man, accused of sex crimes against a child and numerous other offenses.
Victim drives himself to hospital after being shot in Mosby Court : Crime Insider
Crime Insider
Man bloodied, beaten on Richmond’s Southside: Crime Insider
Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Saturday, July 15.
3 weeks after deadly I-95 hit-and-run, victim’s aunt begs driver to turn self in
It has been three weeks since a Chesterfield woman was killed by in a horrific hit-and-run on I-95 in Richmond.
‘Pay attention!’: Motorcyclist shocked by hit and run on Broad St.
Police released video that shows the moments a motorcyclist is smashed from behind and the other driver continued driving away.
Dad killed on I-95 was driving to visit son in ICU: Crime Insider
The 57-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night is connected to another recent tragedy in the Richmond area, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
2 dead in 3 vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield: Sources
2 dead in 3 vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield: Sources
Barricade situation at Henrico Walgreens ends in apparent suicide
Barricade situation at Henrico Walgreens ends in apparent suicide