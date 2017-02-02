Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Tammy Brawley, from the Green Kitchen RVA, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share her recipe for savory Portuguese Kale Soup. Tammy is one of the five featured chefs at this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo, where she will be serving up lunch at 11:30 am at the Cooking Stage. The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Fore more info you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

Portugese Kale Soup, serves 6-8

1 cup canned small white beans

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 Tablespoon chopped garlic

12 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 pound chorizo sausage (or sub turkey sausage or kielbasa), cut into ¼” slices

1 pound kale, washed, stemmed and coarsely chopped

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar, or more to taste

3 cups cubed potatoes

In a heavy-bottomed stock pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion for 3 minutes over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté for 1 minute more. Add the beans and the chicken or vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Gradually reduce heat to medium-low and add the chorizo (or sausage of choice) and cook gently for 1 hour. Add the kale, salt & pepper to taste, vinegar and cubed potatoes. Continue cooking for 1 hour more, stirring often. Adjust the seasonings and serve with crusty bread. Leftovers are always delicious.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CBS 6 RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO}