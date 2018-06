Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Stylist and blogger Shanna Battle was inspired by a look submitted by one of our viewers and recreated it at Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia. This week she recreated a look originally worn by Beyoncé.

www.goodwillvirginia.org

www.meandminnie.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY GOODWILL OF CENTRAL AND COASTAL VIRGINIA}