Roseanne Barr insists her controversial tweet was about anti-Semitism

Roseanne Barr is doubling down that she is not a racist.

The actress’ hit ABC show, “Roseanne,” was canceled last month after she made a derogatory tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted in response to a comment about Jarrett.

The backlash was immediate and intense, with many labeling Barr a racist.

But Barr tweeted Wednesday that she was really tweeting about anti-Semitism.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes,” Barr said on Twitter. “It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to — the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

Serling, creator of the “Twilight Zone,” co-wrote the script for the original 1968 film, an adaptation of the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle.

The star tweeted that she’s doing well, working on sorting out what led to the controversy and watching a new Malcolm X documentary directed by her friend and former campaign manager Thomas Muhammad. (The star made a presidential run in 2012.)

“1) I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood..,” Barr tweeted. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…”

She went on to write “2) I’ve been watching this new doc called “Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement.” Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled.”

Barr also caught fans up on what she’s been doing now that she’s unemployed.

“Guys, I have been planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief,” she tweeted. “I will begin to speak for myself in media soon.”

She said she’s “developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru” and added, “I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!!”

Fans have been waiting to see if ABC will bring her series back but without Barr as the star.