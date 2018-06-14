14 fun things to do with dad on Father’s Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Where should you take Dad? Every year, Father’s Day comes. Every year, several someones send me messages like:

Where should they take Dad? Should they make reservations? Will it be crowded? Answers to the last two questions are YES and YES.

Now, for answers to the first question:

Father’s Day is Sunday June 17th:

Rooftops!

The HofGarden

2818 West Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23230

From 3 p.m.- 12 a.m. at the Hof in Scott’s Addition, the rooftop will be open for beers and pizza. The cool thing is happy hour is ALL WEEK LONG, so you can get in a few more drinks for a little less cash. I’m not saying be cheap on Father’s Day; I am saying be frugal and show Dad you are spending your money wisely. Bonus: The pizza oven had to be lifted onto the roof with a crane — worth getting a look.

The Graduate Hotel

301 West Franklin Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

$25 gets all you can eat and a beverage. Expect Hebrew National hot dogs, beer Bratwurst, and Angus Beef dogs. If that isn’t enough, both Kings of Pops and Reservoir Distillery will be there for even more adult fun. Bonus: When’s the last time you beat you Dad in Ping-Pong? Here’s your chance.

The Quirk Hotel

201 West Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

A low-coutry boil and a view. Think big pots full of seafood, potatoes, sausage and corn. Everything included, plus a drink for $27. If your Dad really digs seafood, here’s his all-you-can-eat chance. Bonus: If you really like the seafood life, dig in.

Kabana

A big barbecue rib buffet, bourbon drink specials and beers, all for $20 if you buy your ticket now —- the first 100 tickets are at the $20 price. The ticket price rises to $35 after. Bonus: It’s been proven Kabana is the tallest rooftop in Richmond. Show Dad.

Brewery Fun – Dads like Beer!

Strangeways Brewing

2277 Dabney Road

Richmond, Va. 23230

Dads like music. Strangeways is lining up free tunes all day on Sunday. (Line up: 1:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m. – Ol’ Riles Band; 3 p.m. – 5.p.m – Star Circuit; 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. – SpudCracke; 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. – Scottzilla) There are 36 beers on tap and two food trucks, Firesides Food Truck and Charm City Crab Cakes, will be in attendance to satiate the munchies after all the dancing. Bonus: Drinking in a parking lot with Pop.

Center of the Universe Brewing

11293 Air Park Road

Ashland, Va, 23005

A couple of whole pigs, a ton of beer and live music from the Royal We RVA. The 4th Annual Dad’s Day Pig Out is happening on June 17 at COTU Brewing. Grandpa Eddie’s GPE BBQ Mobile Kitchen is making Alabama ribs and Sweet Frog will be keeping everyone cool with froyo. Bonus: If you buy your ticket early, Dad gets a free beer. Visit or contact the brewery at 804.368.0299 for details.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2408-2410 Ownby Lane

Richmond, Va. 23220

The Annual Father’s Day Keg ‘n’ Oyster Fest with Rappahannock River Oysters is happening from noon – 6 p.m.

Rappahannock will be serving raw oysters and crab cakes and Hardywood will be serving their Oyster Stout. Should those food option run out: River City Wood Fire Pizza , Dank Eats, Curbside Creations Food Truck, Arroz RVA and Gelati Celesti Ice Cream will be around for other food stuffs. Bonus: You could drink and eat all day – a one stop shop.

The Veil Brewing

1301 Roseneath Road

Richmond, Va. 23230

A vendor market, from noon – 6 p.m., with Dad-centric needs in mind: Rider Woodworks, Rider Boots, Jackson and James, Shockoe Atelier, Accoutre and outdoor goods from Shiflett Paddle. Local restaurant Salt and Forge will be serving sandwiches, DJ Billycrystalfingers and Chenchilla will be mixing the music and in addition to beer, wine and champagne will be served. Bonus: Free thirty minute haircuts from HighPoint Barbershop. Dad could use a new do’

Free food stuff for Dad

Carytown Burger & Fries

Every location: Carytown, Short Pump, and Lakeside

Carytown Burgers & Fries if giving Dad a free burger on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17. The deal is you get a burger and he gets a burger. So win/win. It’s a dine-in only special. Bonus: The Pounder is the 1/2 lb patties with three slices of American cheese and every topping imaginable.. so really you are treating Dad to a nap.

Burger Bach

2225 Old Brick Road

Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Burger Bach is giving free french fries to Dads. The french fries are made-to-order with Russet potatoes and hand-cut every day. With purchase, Dads can get a small or large. This deal is dine-in only and only at the Short Pump location. Bonus: It is really time to decide if the East Coast Burger is superior to the West Coast Burger. Dad will know.

Get a reservation.

Rogue in Jackson Ward

Father’s Day Eve, June 16

A special prix fixe menu of steak & whiskey options.

The Boathouse at City Point, Rocketts Landing, Sunday Park and Short Pump

June 17, 2018

6 oz. T-Bone with black truffle butter, fried onions, asparagus and mashed potatoes.

Chef Foushee

June 17, 2018

Half off any Brunch Entree for Dad.

Hutch Bar & Eatery

June 15, 16, and 17, 2018

Daddy & Me specials, craft cocktails, and mocktails, and a photo booth.