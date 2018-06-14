Father’s Day Cocktails

RICHMOND, Va – You can sip and savor some cocktails and toast your Dad or special man in your life for Father’s Day. Amanda Beckwith from the Virginia Distillery Company showed us how to make the Pineapple Express and the Blueridge Manhattan.

Virginia Distillery Company Pineapple Express

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1/2 oz Punt e Mes

1/2 oz Giffard Caribbean Pineapple Liqueur

Dash of orange bitters.

Combine all ingredients. Stir & add dash of Orange bitters. Garnish with lemon twist & serve in a coupe.

Blueridge Manhattan

1 ½ ounce Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1 ounce sweet vermouth

½ ounce Luxardo cherry juice

¼ ounce freshly squeezed orange juice

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Cinnamon stick to garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass. Stir and garnish with cinnamon stick.