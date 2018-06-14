Threat interrupts high school graduation

Father’s Day Cocktails

Posted 11:53 am, June 14, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – You can sip and savor some cocktails and toast your Dad or special man in your life for Father’s  Day.  Amanda Beckwith from the Virginia Distillery Company showed us how to make the Pineapple Express and the Blueridge Manhattan.

Virginia  Distillery  Company  Pineapple  Express  

2  oz  Port  Cask  Finished  Virginia-Highland  Whisky

1/2  oz  Punt  e  Mes

1/2  oz  Giffard  Caribbean  Pineapple  Liqueur

Dash  of  orange  bitters.

Combine  all  ingredients.  Stir  &  add  dash  of  Orange  bitters.  Garnish  with  lemon  twist  &  serve  in  a  coupe.

Blueridge Manhattan

1 ½ ounce Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1 ounce sweet vermouth

½ ounce Luxardo cherry juice

¼ ounce freshly squeezed orange juice

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Cinnamon stick to garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass. Stir and garnish with cinnamon stick.