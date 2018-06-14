Dividing Face rocked the studio!

RICHMOND, Va – Locally based band, “Dividing Face” is celebrating the release of their new EP, “Starting Over.” Garrett Lamb, Sonny Mao, George Odom and Dan Geddie are known for their energetic live arena style shows. They made their debut appearance on our LIVE Show and performed the first single “Get Up.”.

They will sign copies of their EP and will perform LIVE Saturday, June 16th 1pm – 3pmat Sam Ash Music Store in Richmond. A proceed of EP Sales will be donated to the Virginia Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

https://www.facebook.com/DividingFace