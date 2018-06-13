Thomas Jefferson High School graduation at Altria Theater evacuated due to threat

RICHMOND, Va. – The graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School students at the Altria Theater was evacuated Wednesday night due to threats.

In a statement, the school system says the evacuation was due to a safety concern. No other information about the threat has been released at this time.

All students and families were told to leave due to the unspecified threat.

Students tell CBS 6 the graduation was evacuated before names were called to receive diplomas.

#BREAKING All students and families at #Graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School told to leave due to unspecified threat. @AltriaNews was evacuated around 8:30pm @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/s5jLe3G06O — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) June 14, 2018

“We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of all of our graduates, their families, and staff. Student safety is always a top priority and RPS looks forward to celebrating the graduates of Thomas Jefferson High School,” said RPS spokesperson Kenita Bowers.

The graduation has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater.

