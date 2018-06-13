× Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell & Father’s Day at Lewis Ginter

RICHMOND, Va. –62nd Festival of heARTS, Sunday, June 3 – August 19

A Richmond tradition continues this summer at Dogwood Dell as the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) presents the 62nd Festival of heARTS. This year’s festival has a slight name change, celebrating the volunteers who helped present this cultural treasure for more than 60 years. Performances at Dogwood Dell continues Friday, June 15, 8 pm with Carlton Blount and Friends in One Amazing Night of Music. The festival also features Cory and Carl Lester El, James Saxmo Gates, and many others. Father’s Day, June 17, will have a variety of local musicians displaying their talents during the Showcase of Richmond Open Mic Night All-Stars. Other concerts include Plunky and Oneness – June 30; Janet Martin Band, Trademark, Military All-Stars Concert Band, Dead Give Away, the Orquestra Tropikiimba and many more. The Festival of heARTS also features creativity of dance with performances by Elegba Folklore Society, Coleman Collective and PRCF’s City Dance Theater. PRCF is proud to present this year’s theatrical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. The 9th annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle is back, and new this year is the Afro Festival, a celebration of the diversity and culture of the African community, on August 11. This year’s highlight is the city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Dell. Musical performances by the Richmond Concert Jazz Group and the Richmond Concert Band as fireworks light up the sky. Pets, alcohol or glass containers are not allowed. Dogwood Dell, 1301 Blanton Avenue, is located within Byrd Park. For a complete listing of this year’s lineup visit www.RichmondGov.com/parks and click on Cultural Arts, call the Dell Information Line at (804) 646-DELL, or follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Father’s Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Father’s Day Celebration –

Dads and other caregivers deserve more than one day to feel special! That’s why Lewis Ginter had a created a whole weekend of fun. Discover a weekend of outdoor adventures for the whole family with L.L. Bean Discovery School in the Garden (Saturday and Sunday) or enjoy laid-back activities and crafts in the Children’s Garden Saturday and live music and a cookout (food available for purchase, see the menu PDF) at Bloemendaal House on Sunday. Saturday is a celebration of fathers as well as “man’s best friend.” Leashed dogs will be allowed in the Garden on Saturday (only). Read the rules and guidelines for visiting Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with dogs. Garden admission also includes Butterflies LIVE! exhibit and Origami in the Garden. Details at http://www.lewisginter.org/event/fathers-day-weekend/.