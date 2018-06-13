Crews work to fix family’s eroding backyard: ‘You guys helped us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield home is getting back on solid ground with the help of the CBS 6 Problem Solvers and Chesterfield County.

In fact, 850 tons of rock will be placed behind the home off Fordham Road to build a berm in the backyard of the residence.

Homeowner Adam Bayford called the progress crews are making "great."

The Bayford family had watched their property line get washed away the last two years by the creek behind their home.

When the creek rises, more and more yard was slipping away. It had taken out three sections of their fence and the fourth was hanging.

“Pretty freaked out before because how fast it was going it was falling very quickly,” Bayford said.

Bayford reached out to the Problem Solvers last month when he wasn’t getting far with the county on getting the issue remedied.

“Within a day of [the report], the county contacted us and said they would be coming out in the next few days to cut some trees down and put a bunch of boulders down to help build it back up,” Bayford explained.

“They told us they were going to lay a bunch of stones down, boulders, help build it up level it out a little bit. They’re going to lay fabric over it build it up with dirt and our yard will actually gain from what it was before, so it’s turned out very well.”

The Bayford family said they are looking forward to getting their yard back free of worry.

“We don’t have to worry about staying away from the edge. It will be solid ground underneath,” Bayford said. “Thank you to CBS 6, thank you to the county. Glad they were doing it, glad that you guys helped us out. It was very quick... We greatly appreciate the county and everybody who has helped us get this going.”

The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.

