Henrico County Board of Supervisors member to resign on June 30

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors is resigning, officials confirmed to CBS 6 on Wednesday.

Courtney Lynch will step down on June 30, which is long before her term ends in 2019.

Lynch did not reveal why, but she has clashed publicly with other county leaders over pay for teachers.

County leaders are still deciding how to fill her seat.

Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said they can either hold an early special election or wait until November.

The Democrat defeated Republican Bob Witte in a special election for the Brookland District supervisor position in November of 2017.

That election came after the death of former supervisor Dick Glover.

Lynch’s victory meant the board consisted of three Democrats and two Republicans.