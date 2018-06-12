× Corey Stewart wins Republican primary, will face Sen. Tim Kaine in November

RICHMOND, Va. — The lone statewide primary race on Tuesday, June 12, was the Republican senate contest.

There were three candidates vying for the chance to challenge Senator Tim Kaine for his seat.

Former gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart defeated State delegate Nick Freitas by less than 2 percent of the vote, according to the Washington Post. Minister E.W. Jackson finished in last place with 12 percent of the vote.

Political analysts viewed Stewart and Freitas among the front runners.

Stewart has promised a “vicious” campaign against Kaine.

Stewart said in a CBS 6 interview that the 2018 election is about legislators who will stand with President Trump, as he pledged to do. Stewart said he expected immigration and healthcare to be major issues in this campaign.

“I’m a strong supporter of the President. We going to have a U.S. Senator that’s going to work with President Trump to bring job back into Virginia, to rebuild the military, make sure those jobs are coming into the Commonwealth on Virginia,” said Stewart.