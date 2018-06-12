South Richmond drive-by shooting puts nearby school on lockdown: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A drive-by shooting near a South Richmond elementary school happened as students were outside participating in field day, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say the drive-by shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Swansboro Elementary School in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Kindergartners, first graders, and second graders were outside in the front yard participating in field day at the time of the shooting, according to sources, who say the shooting prompted a school lockdown.

Richmond Police confirms there was an incident in the area Tuesday afternoon and students were taken inside as a precaution.

No was hurt during the shooting, but a car was struck by a bullet, according to Crime Insider sources.

