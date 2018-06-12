Shaynefully Delicious fruit compote

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers demonstrated a sweet summer fruit compote. She put it over pound cake for a perfect dessert.

8 c fruit, chopped into bite size pieces if necessary

(use fresh or frozen, I used pineapple, mango, strawberries, black berries, blue berries, and cherries)

¾ c dried fruit

(I used apricots, raisins, prunes)

Pinch salt

1 T sugar

½ lemonade concentrate

1 t vanilla extract

Fresh lime juice

¼ c amaretto (optional)

Sliced almonds for garnish

Pound cake or ice cream for serving