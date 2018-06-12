Shaynefully Delicious fruit compote

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers demonstrated a sweet summer fruit compote. She put it over pound cake for a perfect dessert.
8 c fruit, chopped into bite size pieces if necessary
(use fresh or frozen, I used pineapple, mango, strawberries, black berries, blue berries, and cherries)
¾ c dried fruit
(I used apricots, raisins, prunes)
Pinch salt
1 T sugar
½ lemonade concentrate
1 t vanilla extract
Fresh lime juice
¼ c amaretto (optional)
Sliced almonds for garnish
Pound cake or ice cream for serving
Add the fresh fruit, dried fruit, salt, sugar, and lemonade concentrate to a 3 qt sauté pan over medium heat. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Or you can pile everything into a crock pot and cook on low for 3-3.5 hours. Either way, finish with vanilla extract, lime juice and amaretto, if you like. Sprinkle the almonds over each serving. Can be served alone, over pound cake or ice cream. Enjoy!