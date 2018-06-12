× Ryan McAdams wins the 4th district Republican primary; will face Congressman McEachin

RICHMOND, Va. — Pastor Ryan McAdams and business owner Shion Fenty squared off in Virginia’s fourth district for the Republican primary.

McAdams soundly defeated Fenty and will face Congressman Donald McEachin in November.

In a CBS 6 interview, McAdams talked about his vision and priorities, which include creating jobs, reforming healthcare, protecting liberties, and supporting veterans.

“I think we are engaged in the battle for the soul of our nation, and for me it comes down to leadership,” McAdam said. “Americans are tired of elite politicians who are concerned with themselves.”

Political analysts think it unlikely a Republican can unseat Congressman McEachin in the fourth.