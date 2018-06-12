× Why Richmond voters can only choose Republicans this primary election

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s Primary Election Day in Virginia, and some voters have reached out to WTVR CBS 6 upset and confused as to why they could only vote for a Republican candidate.

Unlike the General Election in November, where the winner represents their district in the Virginia General Assembly or U.S. Congress, the winner of Tuesday’s primary election only becomes their party’s representative in the upcoming general election.

Before casting a ballot, Virginia voters in the primary election must declare whether they want a Republican or Democratic ballot.

Voters then choose which candidate from that specific party they want to represent that party in November’s general election.

Because no Democrats are contesting incumbents Rep. Donald McEachin (D – 4th District) and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D- Virginia), those candidates have already won their party’s nominations.

Therefore, no Democratic ballot available in the 4th Congressional District – which encompasses the City of Richmond, eastern Henrico County, and points to the south and east.

It is a different story in western counties, where voters must choose between a Republican and Democratic ballot.

That’s because Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Dan Ward are facing off in the 7th U.S. House District race. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Dave Brat (R – 7th District).

Additionally, Republican voters across Virginia must decide which candidate will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine. Republican voters are choosing between Corey Stewart, Del. Nick Freitas, and E.W. Jackson.

