Ma Michele’s Sizzling Soul Rolls!

RICHMOND, Va – “Ma” Michele Wilson was LIVE in our kitchen demonstrating her collard greens “Soul Roll.” She rolled them up then fried them to a crispy perfection! You can check out all of Ma Michele’s recipes at Ma Michele’s Cafe in Midlothian. https://mamicheles.com/index.html

Collard Soul Rolls Egg roll dough or pastry sheet

Ma’ Michele’s collards with smoked turkey

Parmesan Cheese Shredded

Sweet heat sauce (recipe to follow)

Brush pastry sheet with egg white

Fill the pastry sheet with collards and about 1/2 ounce of cheese

roll pastry sheet and deep fry for approx. 3 minutes

slice and top with sweet heat sauce and parmesan cheese

Enjoy!

Sweet Heat Sauce

equal parts to taste

Texas Pete hot sauce

Honey

Butter

combine, shake and drizzle!

prep time approx. 5 min