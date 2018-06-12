Ma Michele’s Sizzling Soul Rolls!

RICHMOND, Va – “Ma” Michele Wilson was LIVE in our kitchen demonstrating her collard greens “Soul Roll.” She rolled them up then fried them to a crispy perfection! You can check out all of Ma Michele’s recipes at Ma Michele’s Cafe in Midlothian. https://mamicheles.com/index.html
Collard Soul Rolls
Egg roll dough or pastry sheet
Ma’ Michele’s collards with smoked turkey
Parmesan Cheese Shredded
Sweet heat sauce (recipe to follow)
Brush pastry sheet with egg white
Fill the pastry sheet with collards and about 1/2 ounce of cheese
roll pastry sheet and deep fry for approx. 3 minutes
slice and top with sweet heat sauce and parmesan cheese
Enjoy!
Sweet Heat Sauce
equal parts to taste
Texas Pete hot sauce
Honey
Butter
combine, shake and drizzle!
prep time approx. 5 min
cook time approx. 3 min