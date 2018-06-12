Juneteenth 2018: A Freedom Celebration

RICHMOND, Va – Janine Bell from the Elegba Folklore Society came in today to talk about this year’s Juneteenth celebration. The theme for this year’s celebration is “399… On the Eve of Great Substance.”

The three-part event features The Symposium on Friday, June 15th at Pine Camp Arts Center at 6:30pm, “Independence Day Our Way” on Saturday, June 16th at 3pm at the Manchester Dock and a Homage to the Ancestors observance on Sunday, June 17th at the African Burial Ground at 3pm.

To find out more and get tickets to The Symposium go to http://efsinc.org/events/festivals/juneteenth/.