Holman Middle student recognized as top youth volunteer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Gretchen Gregor, a seventh grade student at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen, was named as one of Virginia’s top two youth volunteers of 2018 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

"Gretchen conducted collection drives to provide new blankets to the homeless at Christmastime in Richmond, and to provide school supplies to a school in a low-income part of her community," a spokesperson for the organization said. "As a State Honoree, Gretchen also received $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip in April to Washington, D.C., for several days of national recognition events."

Gregor was presented an engraved silver medallion at a recent school assembly.