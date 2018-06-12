× Man with cane accused in Broad Street stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have shared images of a man wanted for questioning in an East Broad Street stabbing.

“At approximately 11:48 a.m., on Saturday June 2, a victim told police he was stabled by an unknown male in the 300 block of East Broad Street. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The suspect is described as a black male, 40-50 years old with an average build. He was last seen on surveillance video crossing 3rd Street wearing a white hat, a blue and white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and walking with a cane.”

Anyone with any information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.