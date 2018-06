RICHMOND, Va – Jihad N. Aziz, Ph. D, the director of counseling services at VCU sat down to talk about how recent celebrity suicides could be impacting the suicide rate. There has been a 25% increase to suicide prevention hotlines since the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

For More information: https://counseling.vcu.edu/. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.