Henrico Police respond to West End shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting reported in Henrico County.

Investigators have responded to Craighhill Road, off Lauderdale Drive, in western Henrico.

A Henrico Police spokesperson said it appeared the shooting victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting victim was a teenager, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Students at nearby Carver Elementary School were brought back inside during their regular dismissal as a safety precaution while police conducted the shooting investigation.

“Henrico Police have given Carver Elementary the ‘all clear’ and buses are on their way home with students,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Thank you again for your patience and understanding while we took steps to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.