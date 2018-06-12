Henrico Police respond to West End shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting reported in Henrico County.
Investigators have responded to Craighhill Road, off Lauderdale Drive, in western Henrico.
A Henrico Police spokesperson said it appeared the shooting victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.
The shooting victim was a teenager, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Students at nearby Carver Elementary School were brought back inside during their regular dismissal as a safety precaution while police conducted the shooting investigation.
“Henrico Police have given Carver Elementary the ‘all clear’ and buses are on their way home with students,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Thank you again for your patience and understanding while we took steps to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.