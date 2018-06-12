× Big Apple Supermarket now open in Brook Run Shopping Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Big Apple Supermarket opened in May in the Brook Run Shopping Center, in the almost 60,000-square feet space formerly filled by Martin’s.

Big Apple is a locally-owned company with an international grocery store open on Jefferson Davis Highway, in a storefront half the size of the Henrico location.

Martin’s holds the original lease through August 31, 2020. Big Apple simultaneously exercised its next five-year renewal option through 2025, which includes a rate increase of $1.00 per square foot, or approximately $435,547 in annual base rent, according to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

The store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.