3 people killed in Roanoke home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Roanoke County home.

The deceased were described as two males and one female, by Roanoke County Police.

The victims’ ages have not yet been released.

“[All] appeared to have died from gunshot wounds,” a Roanoke County Police spokesperson said. “No one is in custody at this time.”

Police began their investigation on Bent Mountain Road at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Police are aggressively pursuing leads,” the police spokesperson said. “There is no known threat to the public.”

Virginia State Police have been called to help Roanoke County Police investigate the homicides.

This is a developing story.

