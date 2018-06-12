Beloved Matoaca High School staff member killed in crash: ‘She is irreplaceable’

Brendan King will have more from family and friends on CBS 6 New at 11 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Dorothy Ott, a beloved and longtime staff member at Matoaca High School, was killed in a South Chesterfield crash Monday afternoon.

The 64-year-old died after her 2001 Honda CRV, traveling east on Woodpecker Road, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Matoaca High School is mourning the loss of the woman Principal John Murray called the “face of the front office.”

Ott was the was the front office secretary at the school for 24 years.

“Acknowledge that Dorothy was a community icon because she effectively built community where she worked and where she lived. She had a tremendous heart – she is irreplaceable,” said Murray.

“Dorothy walked the halls every day during her lunch break. She greeted us every morning. If you ever called or walked into Matoaca, you talked to Dorothy,” said coworker Jill Anderson.

Comforting, encouraging and loving are just a few ways Murray described Ott.

In a letter to the Matoaca community, Murray says Ott modeled for others how far simply being a good person can move a larger group forward.

“Ms. Ott, a Matoaca icon with a giant heart, will be deeply missed; however, her legacy will remain Matoaca strong through the years to come,” Murray wrote.

Ott leaves behind a husband of 45 years, a son and daughter and two grandchildren.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660