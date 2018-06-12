× ‘Armed and dangerous’ I-95 carjacking suspect arrested

STAFFORD, VA. – The man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting and a carjacking on Interstate 95 was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Prince William County.

Robert H. Leegrand III, 25, of Woodbridge, has been charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The charges stem from two incidents Monday morning in Stafford County, that prompted Stafford High School to be placed on lockdown.

Leegrand is a person of interest after shots were fired at a home in the area of Barrows Court. No one was injured during the shooting.

Witnesses told deputies that a suspect in a dark colored Audi started shooting at occupants inside a dark colored Dodge Dart.

Stafford Deputies issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for the dark colored Audi.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Pine View Court. Deputies say the driver fled from law enforcement, drove to the end of a cul-de-sac, hit an I-95 guardrail, and fled on foot before carjacking another vehicle at gunpoint on I-95 south.

The carjacking victim was not injured.

Police say Leegrand was also wanted on several charges in other jurisdictions. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.