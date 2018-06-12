× Amazon and Whole Foods Market launch free two-hour delivery in Richmond

Amazon Prime members have a new perk.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market have teamed up to offer two-hour free delivery of natural and organic products to members in Richmond.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites.”

Richmond Prime members can have thousands of Whole Foods Market items delivered such as produce, bakery, meat and seafood. Select alcohol is also available for delivery.

Two-hour delivery is free and one-hour delivery is $7.99 on orders $35 or more. Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers can enter their zip code on the Prime Now website or app to see if they are in the delivery area.