US Marshals: Wanted fugitive, gang member ‘Skittles’ found hiding in Chester attic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond native wanted for murder out of Sonoma County, California was captured Monday in the attic of a Chester home.

Amber Hembree, also known as Skittles, was captured during the early morning hours by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Richmond.

Investigators say Hembree was one of five alleged Crips gang members who robbed then shot and killed a victim in Santa Rosa, California.

The 21-year-old, who was considered armed and dangerous, was believed to have fled back to Central Virginia.

“After months of investigation, task force members developed information that Hembree was likely hiding out at a home in the 12000 block of Chestertowne Road,” according to a US Marshals spokesperson.

Task force members apprehended Hembree who was found hiding in the attic of the residence at approximately 9:00 a.m.

“The apprehension of this fugitive is a direct result of the perseverance of our investigators and the interagency cooperation that exists between our fugitive task forces,” said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson.

Four other suspects, including 23-year-old David Ealey from Richmond, have already been arrested in connection to the homicide and robberies.