Times and locations of City’s free meal programs

Posted 5:38 pm, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:02PM, June 11, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will begin serving healthy meals to youth this summer on June 18. The summer food program provides children and teens, through age 18, with nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinners, from June 18 through August 24.

Healthy meals are provided based on USDA nutrition guidelines. No registration is required. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Site Name Site Address   Meal Times
Active Minds Daycare and Learning 2713-2715 Byron St, 23223 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11a-12n  (M-F)
AGAPE Ministries Kingdom Kidz 8001 Staples Mill Rd, 23228 B 8:30-9:30a / L 11:45a-12:45p (M-F)
AGAPE Summer Camp 4700 North Southside Plaza, 23224 B 8:30-9:30a /L 12:30p-1:30p    (M-F)
All Saints Child Care Center 2001 Royall Ave, 23224 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11:30a-12:30p  (M-F)
Ann Hardy Community Center 3300 1st Ave, 23222 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Antioch Learning Center 1384 New Market Rd, 23231 B 8:15-9:15a / L 12:00-1:00p      (M-F)
Battery Park Community Center 2803 DuPont Circle,  23222 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p     (M-F)
Bellemeade Community Center 1800 Lynhaven Ave, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Bill Robinson Playground 35th and M Streets, 23223 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Blackwell Recreation Center 300 E. 15th Street, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Broad Rock Community Center 4615Ferguson Lane, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Brother’s Keeper’s, Inc. 54 E. Cedar Fork Rd, 23223 B 9:30-10:30a /L 12:30p-1:30p    (M-F)
Calhoun Community Center 436 Calhoun St, 23220 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Capital Child Care Center 1704 West Laburnum Ave, 23227 B 8:00-8:30a /L 12:00p-12:30p    (M-F)
CAPUP – Asbury UMC 324 N. 29th Street B 9:15-9:45a / L 12:45-1:30p    (M-TH)
Christian Tabernacle Watchcare 5100 Salem Street, 23231 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11:30a-12:30p  (M-F)
Creative Learning Center 3202 Chamberlayne Ave, 23227 B 8:00-9:00a / L 12:00-1:00p      (M-F)
Creighton Community Center 2101 Creighton Rd., 23223 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
CrossRoads Christian Academy 1664 Mountain Rd, 23060 B 8:00-9:00a / L 11:00a-12:30p   (M-F)
Fonticello Playground 2813 Bainbridge St, 23224 Lunch only 12:00-1:00p             (M-F)
Four Mile Creek Church 2950 New Market Rd, 23231 Breakfast only 9:00-9:30a          (M-F)
Generation Z Teen Camp 3021 Maplewood Ave B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Greater Richmond Area ARC 3600 Saunders Ave, 23227 Lunch only 12:00-1:00p             (M-F)
Hickory Hill Community Center 3000 E. Belt Blvd, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Hotchkiss Field Recreation Center 701 E. Brookland Park Ave, 23222 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Humphrey Calder Community Center 414 N. Thompson St, 23226 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Innovative Family Services 7193-F Stonewall Parkway, 23111 B 10:00-11:00a / L 1:00-2:00p    (M-F)
Lafayette Gardens 2219-C Ruffin Rd B 9:30-10:30a / L 1:00-2:00p    (M-F)
Lakeside Baptist Day Care 7401 Woodman Rd, 23228 B 8:00-8:30a / L 11:00a-12:00p   (M-F)
Laurel Hill Weekday School 1919 New market Rd, 23231 B 9:00-9:30a / L 12:00-12:30p    (M-F)
Laurel Woods Apartments 211 N. Cottage Green Dr., 23005 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p   (T-TH)
Lucks Playground 1926 T. St, 23223 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Madison Temple AME Zion Church 2417 Hull St, 23224 Lunch only 11:00a-12:00p          (M-F)
Mary Munford Recreation 211 Westmoreland Ave, 23226 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Mosby Playground Mosby and O Streets, 23223 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Mt. Herman Baptist Church 2814 Moss Side Ave, 23222 Supper Only 7:00-7:30p             (M-F)
MYA Tech Center (ARTS Institute) 2020 Westwood Ave, 23220 Breakfast only 8:30-9:00a         (M-TH)
New Birth Christian Academy 5745 Orcutt Lane, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Pine Camp Recreation Center 4901 Old Brook Rd, 23227 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Pine Camp Cultural Arts 4901 Old Brook Rd, 23227 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Powhatan Community Center 5051 Northampton St, 23231 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Precious Angels CDC 1214 Wilmer Ave, 23227 B 8:15-9:30a /L 11:15a-12:30p    (M-F)
Precious Blessings Academy 4823 Bryce Ln, 23224 B 7:30-8:30a / L 12:00-1:00p   (M-F)
Providence Park Baptist Church 468 E. Ladies Mile Rd, 23222 B 8:00-9:00a / L 12:00-1:00p       (T-F)
Randolph Community Center 1415 Grayland Ave, 23220 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Reid Community Center 1301 Whitehead Rd, 23225 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
RBHA 2611 Bells Rd B 8:00-9:30a / L 12:00-1:30p    (M-F)
RRHA- Hillside Community Center 1500 Harwood St, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
RVA Eventspace 0 East 4th Street B 8:30-9:00a / L 12:00-12:30p  (MWF)
Sixth Baptist Church 400 S. Addison St, 23220 B 8:00-9:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
South Side Community Center 6255 Old Warwick Rd, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
St. James Children’s Center 1205 W. Franklin St, 23220 B 8:15-9:15a / L 12:00p-1:00p  (M-F)
Star Fellowship Baptist Church 2223 Keswick Ave, 23224 B 9:00-9:30a / L 12:00-12:30p    (M-F)
SUGGOR Behavioral Services 1920 Fairmount Ave, 23223 B 8:30-9:30a /L 12:00p-1:00p    (M-F)
T.B. Smith Recreation Center 2015 Ruffin Rd, 23224 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
The New Y-CAPP 1502 Brook Rd, 23220 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
The Village Learning Center, Inc 1219 N. Laburnum Ave, 23223 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11:30a-12:30p  (M-F)
Thompson Recreation 7825 Forest Hill Ave, 23225 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Trinity Village Childcare Center    3601 Dill Rd, 23222 B 8:00-9:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
We Help Our Adolescents 6010 W. Broad St, 23230 B 10:00-10:30a / L 1:00-1:30p    (M-F)
We Sure Care 1264 Concord Ave, 23228 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11:00a-12:00p  (M-F)
Westover Recreation Center 1301 Jahnke Rd, 23225 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Whitcomb Community Center 2302 Carmine St, 23223 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
Worship and Praise CDC 3006 E. Laburnum Ave, 23223 B 7:30-9:00a / L 11:00a-12:30p  (M-F)
Y-ME Childcare Center 3200 Dill Rd, 23222 B 8:30-9:30a /L 12:00p-1:00p    (M-F)
YCAPP- Meadowbrook High 4901 Cogbill Rd, 23234 B 9:00-10:00a / L 12:00-1:00p    (M-F)
YMCA – Chickahominy Family 5401 Whiteside Rd, 23150 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11a-12:30p  (M-F)
YMCA- Manchester 7540 Hull Street Rd, 23235 B 7:30-8:30a / L 11a-12:00n  (M-F)
YMCA – Northside 4207 Old Brook Rd, 23227 B 8:00-9:00a / L 11:30a-1:00p  (M-F)
YMCA- Woodville 2000 N. 28th St, 23223 B 8:00-9:00a / L 11:30a-12:30p  (M-F)

 