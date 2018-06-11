× Times and locations of City’s free meal programs

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will begin serving healthy meals to youth this summer on June 18. The summer food program provides children and teens, through age 18, with nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinners, from June 18 through August 24.

Healthy meals are provided based on USDA nutrition guidelines. No registration is required. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows: