Check out Richmond Police Mounted Unit’s new digs

RICHMOND, Va. — Final approvals are falling into place for a new home for the Richmond Police Mounted Unit.

The city’s Urban Design Committee last week reviewed the final location and designs for the police department’s new equestrian center, planned on city-owned property at 3900 Crestview Road between Chimborazo and Gillies Creek.

Plans call for a 10,600-square-foot facility to replace the unit’s stables at 801 Brook Road, below the Chamberlayne Avenue overpass near the Interstate 64/95 interchange.

The new structure, to include an administration area, stables and hay loft, will rise on about 3.5 acres of the 45-acre property at the intersection of Crestview and North 39th Street.

A replacement for the unit has been sought after for years, as the city has deemed the Brook Road facility operationally deficient. The nonprofit Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad has been raising funds to support the facility, the projected cost of which – $1.5 million – is to be covered by the city through general obligation bonds.

The new barn-style structure will include stables for the unit’s horses with a tack room, wash bays, laundry room and horseshoeing area. A hay loft above will include floor openings for dropping hay to feeders below.

