CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Pygmy hippo exhibit at the Metro Richmond Zoo is scheduled to open to the public Friday, June 15.

Native to West Africa, there are only 3,000 Pygmy hippos living in the wild, according to zoo officials.

“Their survival in zoos is more certain than their survival in the wild,” a Metro Richmond Zoo spokesperson said.

The new exhibit promised to provide, “amazing views of the Pygmy hippo on land and in the water.”