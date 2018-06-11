Richmond Police investigate Maury Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot Monday morning along Maury Street in South Richmond suffered non-life threatening, according to police.

Richmond Police were called to the 1900 block of Maury Street at about 10:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

Detectives have not yet discussed information about a possible shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.