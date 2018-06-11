2 killed in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men are dead as Richmond Police conducted what was being referred to as a death investigation Monday morning in Richmond.

Officers first responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, in Washington Park, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

There officers found two deceased shooting victims.

The names of the shooting victims have not yet been released.

Officers remained on scene as the sun rose hours later Monday morning.

Details into who police were looking for as a possible shooting suspect have also not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about the shooting can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

BREAKING: Still an active scene on Lincoln Avenue where police say they found two men shot dead late last night before 11 p.m. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/3GSTRudRom — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) June 11, 2018