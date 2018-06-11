John Snow sells million-dollar Richmond condo

RICHMOND, Va. — A well-known local businessman and former treasury secretary has unloaded his downtown Richmond condo for a cool million.

John Snow, the former CEO of what is now CSX Corp. and treasury secretary under President George W. Bush, last month sold his double unit on the 16th floor of the Vistas on the James for $1.05 million.

Snow, now chairman of New York-based investment firm Cerberus Capital Management, was the original purchaser of the 2,500-square-foot unit with his wife Carolyn.

Property records show they paid just over $1.05 million for the condo in 2007, the year after the 18-story high-rise was built alongside the downtown canal.

The ownership later was transferred to Snow individually and then, in 2012, to an LLC called Snowbird Investments, which was the seller in the May 29 off-market transaction.