Henrico County Schools host job fair Wednesday

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico County Public Schools will hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 13, at the Varina library.

The school division is seeking bus drivers and school nutrition workers.

Representatives from the HCPS Human Resources Department, as well as departmental representatives, will be on hand for the event.

Those who have no experience driving buses can still apply. The school said that qualified bus driver candidates will be paid while they train.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at henricoschools.us/careers.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at 1875 New Market Road in Henrico.

Applicants without computer access or having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at (804) 652-3664 or stop by the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Henrico to use our computers and get help if needed.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P

(Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.