Hanover grandfather killed in crash that hospitalized 8, including grandson

MECHANICSVILLE, Va - The family of a "loving, adoring" grandfather who lost his life in a head-on collision in Caroline County believes he may have had a medical emergency while driving.

Gregory Layne, 56, died on the Richmond Turnpike Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Rt. 301 south of Baylor Road.

Layne's one-year old grandson, Kyzer, was in the vehicle during the wreck. The infant was in the backseat of the car, in a safety seat, and facing the rear of the vehicle.

The child's father, Zachary Layne, said the boy suffered a broken leg and underwent surgery Monday morning. The infant is expected to be okay.

Seven people in the other vehicle involved in the wreck, a black Nissan SUV, were hospitalized. State Police said their injuries ranged from minor to severe. All are expected to be okay, as well.

Layne's son, Justin, said his father was driving home from Sunday breakfast before the crash.

"He took care of all the finances ,he was always the one making sure dinner was cooked and on the table for everybody," Justin remembered. "He was always cooking out on the grill. He loved having a good time and eating good food. That was his favorite thing."

Gregory Layne was an operations specialist at Wells Fargo and married to his wife for about 30 years, according to his family.

Zachary Layne said he'll remember his father for getting him through tough times.

"My father helped me through drug addiction. He was there to help me through everything when I needed him. He was there for me when I needed him the most - through thick and thin," Zachary said through tears.

Layne's family is in shock at the loss of their patriarch who they said loved making people laugh and was full of life. Layne's family said he adored his grandchildren.

Crash team investigators said it appears Layne's vehicle crossed the center line, causing the collision. Police and family members are unsure how it happened, which is why Layne's family believes he may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The family is working to finalize memorial arrangements.