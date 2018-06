RICHMOND, Va – The Jason Jenkins Quartet performed two jazzy songs LIVE in our studio. Jason Jenkins, Victor Haskins, Alan Parker and Keith Willingham started with “Epistrophy” and followed that up with “Stable Mates.”

You can see the Jason Jenkins Trio play live every Saturday night at The Barrel Thief Cafe. For more information on the group or to book them for your next party or gathering visitwww.jenkinsmusik.com