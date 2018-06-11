Don’t Be Afraid to “Charge what you’re worth”

RICHMOND, Va – Stacy Buchanan from Wythe Ave Consulting told us what she means when she encourages her clients to charge what they’re worth and not leaving money on the table. Stacy is hosting one of the workshops focusing on this topic at the Rebelle Con pop-up. Shannon Siriano Greenwood founded Rebelle Con and told us about what participants can expect at the upcoming November convention.

Stacy is hosting additional workshops on “Charging What Your’e Worth” Tuesday, June 26th at Gather Short Pump at 2pm and on Wednesday, June 27th at The Broad at 9:30am. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wythe-ave-consulting-17420018482