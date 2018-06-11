DICK’S Sporting Goods to hire 65 new workers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — DICK’S Sporting Goods is looking to hire 65 employees to work at its new Willow Lawn location. Forty jobs will be full-time positions, according to the company. The remaining 25 positions are considered temporary.

“Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our athletes,” a store spokesperson said.

Job details are listed here.

The new Willow Lawn store is expected to open in July.

Willow Lawn is a stop on the new GRTC Pulse bus rapid transit line.