Count colors not calories

RICHMOND, Va – Holistic health coach Sara McGlothlin encourages people to count their colors when eating. She says it leads to a more nutritious meal. Sara demonstrated a very colorful lunch option that allows you to customize the meal to your taste!

www.saramcglothlin.com

Roasted Cauliflower Rice

* 1 small head cauliflower

* ½ teaspoon sea salt

* ¼ teaspoon onion powder

* ¼ teaspoon garlic salt

* black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add cauliflower to food processor until rice-like consistency. Spread evenly on baking sheet.

Add sea salt, onion powder, garlic salt and black pepper. Toss to coat. Bake 15-20 minutes until fragrant and “rice” starts to turn golden brown around the edges.

Roasted sweet potatoes

* 1 medium sweet potato, chopped into 1 inch thick cubes

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* sea salt to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or tin foil. Spread sweet potatoes evenly and coat with oil and sea salt. Roast 20-25 minutes until fork tender

Roasted yellow squash

* 1 medium yellow squash, sliced into half moons

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* sea salt to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or tin foil. Spread squash evenly and coat with oil and sea salt. Roast 15 minutes until fork tender

Roasted Asparagus

* 1 pound asparagus, tough stalks removed

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* ½ teaspoon sea salt

* ¼ teaspoon garlic salt

* black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread asparagus evenly on baking sheet and coat in olive oil.

Add sea salt, garlic salt and black pepper. Toss to coat. Bake 12-15 minutes.

AVOCADO CILANTRO DRESSING

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup cilantro, chopped and loosely packed

1 avocado

3/4 cup water

juice from 1/2 lime

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 teaspoons coconut nectar

1 clove garlic, minced

Place everything in a high-speed blender or food processor and blend until creamy. Transfer to a mason jar and store in the fridge. It tastes best after at least 24 hours!