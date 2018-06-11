Cinnamon swirls sweeten National Brunch Day

RICHMOND, Va – Spencer Yount from Return of the Mac food truck celebrated National Brunch Day with us by creating two delicious stuffed sandwiches on Thomas’s Swirl Bread. He demonstrated the Stuffed Cinnamon Swirl Bread French Toast and . ham and Brie Cinnamon Swirl Bread Monte Cristo!

Stuffed Cinnamon Swirl Bread French Toast

Ingredients

1/3 cup whipped cream cheese

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 slices Thomas® Cinnamon Swirl Bread

1 cup basic French toast batter

2 tbsp bacon crumbles, crisped

2 pats salted butter

Instructions

Mix together whipped cream cheese and maple syrup in a small bowl and set aside. Heat a medium sized frying pan over medium heat and melt half of the butter. Meanwhile, dunk each piece of Swirl Bread in French toast batter and place on top of the melted butter. Cook for 3-5 minutes on each side until the bread begins to turn golden. Flip each slice of Swirl Bread and add the remaining butter to the pan and cook for another 3-5 minutes or until equally as golden. Remove from heat and smear the maple whipped cream cheese onto one slice of toast. Add the crumbled bacon and place the remaining slice of French toast on top. Serve immediately with syrup if desired.

Ham and Brie Cinnamon Swirl Bread Monte Cristo

Ingredients

2 slices of Thomas® Cinnamon Swirl Bread

4 slices of ham

6 thin slices of brie, divided

1 tbsp strawberry jam

1 cup basic French toast batter

2 pats salted butter

Instructions

Add half the sliced brie to one piece of Cinnamon Swirl Bread and top with ham, strawberry jam and the other slice of Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Melt half the butter in a medium sized pan over medium heat. Place the French toast batter in a shallow bowl and carefully dunk the outside of the sandwich in the batter. Place the sandwich in the pan and cook for a few minutes until the bread is beginning to turn golden and the brie has started to melt. Flip, add the rest of the butter and cook for a few more minutes until the other side is equally as golden. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

http://www.thereturnofthemac.com/

https://thomasbreads.com/