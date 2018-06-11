Chesterfield police officer teams up with former NFL player to keep kids active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County police officer teamed up with a former NFL player to keep children active in the summer.

Officer Rocky Cremonese started the Chesterfield Police Athletic League, a non-profit dedicated to keeping children busy and healthy.

Chesterfield County native and former Houston Texan Mark Parson visited Chalkley Elementary School Monday with Officer Cremonese to discuss the Police Athletic League and recruit new members.

"PAL is not all about sports,” Cremonese said. “We have to broaden their thoughts and help them believe they can achieve whatever they want to achieve.”

The league’s mission is to build stronger relationships between police officers and the children of Chesterfield County and is open to all Chesterfield County Public School students.

“Just building that positive influence and getting these guys and girls all excited about having fun and hey these are good guys. They are here to protect us. I think that’s key,” said Parson.

The Chesterfield Police Athletic League held its first baseball and softball clinic last month at Ironbridge Sports Park. The league will host a football camp at the end of the month at Falling Creek Middle School.

For more information and to register, click here or call 804-712-4687.