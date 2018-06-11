Brendan King surprises high school graduates with gift cards

Watch the priceless reactions of the students on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Last week, thousands of local high school graduates walked across the stage at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

CBS 6 reporter Brendan King took the opportunity to congratulate some of the graduates from Clover Hill High School.

“We are here for CBS 6 Gives, surprising some graduates with some much-needed money,” said King.

Up his sleeve, King had nearly a dozen $25 Visa gift cards for the unsuspecting graduates.

“You all just graduated. How are you feeling?” King asked two students.

“It hasn’t hit us yet,” said the girls. “We’re trying not to cry.”

“Well don’t cry because I have a gift for you. We want to say congratulations. Here’s $25,” said King.

