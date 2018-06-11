6 Tips for starting the conversation about Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Marie Kolendo and Lisette Carbajal of the Alzheimer's Association highlighted the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public awareness of Alzheimer's disease, critical resources and how those interested can get involved to support the cause.

6 Tips for Approaching Alzheimer’s



1. Have the conversation as early as possible 2. Think about who’s best suited to initiate the conversation 3. Practice conversation starters 4. Offer your support and companionship 5. Anticipate gaps in self-awareness 6. Recognize the conversation may not go as planned

Alzheimer’s Association 4600 Cox Road, Ste. 130 Glen Allen, VA 23060

Learn about The Longest Day - June 21 by visiting www.alz.org/tld

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION}

