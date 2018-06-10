Woman who can’t swim gets stuck in ‘middle’ of James River

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews rescued a woman who wandered out onto the rocks in the James River in Richmond Saturday night.

Officials posted on Facebook just after 9 p.m. that water rescue teams had hauled the woman back shore after she got “stuck on a rock in the middle of the James with no PFD.”

“She was unable to make it back after walking out,” officials wrote.

Firefighters reminded folks that when the river is above 5 feet, a personal flotation device is required.

Additionally, officials stressed that if you cannot swim, “we strongly advise you don’t get in the water.”

“The James is beautiful, but can be very dangerous for even experienced swimmers,” the post continued.